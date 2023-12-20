LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department announced that a man at the center of a silver alert is believed to be dead.

At 1:06 p.m., the LPD announced that Jerry Adams, a man who was announced missing on Tuesday, is believed to have been found dead in Kansas City, Mo.

The LPD said Adam’s vehicle was located with a dead man inside. Investigators believe the man is Adams.

There are no indications the death was a result of a homicide, according to the announcement.

“We will continue to work closely with our counterparts in the Kansas City Missouri Police Department as this case is investigated. We want to again offer our thanks to the public for their assistance, and extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Adams family,” the LCPD said on Facebook.

