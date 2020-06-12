Missing Manhattan alligator staying in one area, not yet captured

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After tracking an alligator on the loose on a Manhattan trail, animal control officers say it seems to be staying in one area.

One of two missing Manhattan alligators from a local pet store was spotted Wednesday afternoon in Wildcat Creek. Parts of Linear Trail are still closed as teams work to capture the alligator. Animal control officers said while the area is closed out of caution, the spotted female alligator appears content in the same area of the creek with plenty to eat.

The second missing male alligator has yet to be found. Authorities have the portion of Linear Trail between South Manhattan Avenue and Pecan Circle barricaded as they search and try to catch both.

“We ask that people stay away from the area both for their own safety and for the safety of the alligators,” said Deborah Watkins, Director of the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. “These animals will not be able to survive a Kansas winter, so it is important that they are safely secured and returned to their controlled environment.”

Manhattan’s Reptile World store got the two alligators as rescues; one from a Kansas City pool at a private residence, the other from a bathtub of a Manhattan home.