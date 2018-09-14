Local News

Missing teen located

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 08:56 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:15 PM CDT

Missing teen located

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka teen Sabrina Orton has been located a short while ago at an area McDonalds. Topeka Police Dispatch says she is apparently safe, and was taken to a local hospital as precautionary measure.

Her family says the  sudden media attention probably encouraged Sabrina to call a friend in Holton who then called her mother. The teen was picked up Thursday evening at the 12th and Gage McDonalds.

A close family friend says  the 14 year old Orton ran away Tuesday night  after chatting with an unknown male on the internet. She says she does not know where that person is or whether authorities have located him.

