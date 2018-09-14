Missing teen located Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sabrina Orton [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka teen Sabrina Orton has been located a short while ago at an area McDonalds. Topeka Police Dispatch says she is apparently safe, and was taken to a local hospital as precautionary measure.

Her family says the sudden media attention probably encouraged Sabrina to call a friend in Holton who then called her mother. The teen was picked up Thursday evening at the 12th and Gage McDonalds.

A close family friend says the 14 year old Orton ran away Tuesday night after chatting with an unknown male on the internet. She says she does not know where that person is or whether authorities have located him.