WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday.

According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.

If you see White or have information about her whereabouts, call the WPD at 785-456-9553 regarding case 22-2065.