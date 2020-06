SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – An elderly woman who was last seen early Monday afternoon has been located in Kansas City.

Edith M. Lauyer, 77, of Silver Lake was reported missing early Monday afternoon. She was last seen at the Silver Lake Wehners Grocery Store when the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office started searching for her.

Tuesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauyer was found safe in Kansas City, Kansas.