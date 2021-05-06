Mission Creek Camp reopening for summer programs, hiring camp counselors

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Mission Creek Camp, a camp in Topeka for people with all abilities, is getting ready to reopen this summer.

From donkeys to horses and open space, the Mission Creek Camp is ready to welcome campers this year.

Ken and Cathy Scroggs own and operate the facility. They bought the camp back in 2018 and welcomed the first group of campers in 2019.

Then a pandemic hit, and like almost everything, they shut down. But during this time, they got a little help from people in the community.

“Luckily we were fortunate enough to continue to have small retreats, family gatherings, that kind of things, and some of the campground areas,” Cathy Scroggs said. “We also were able to get hope ranch therapeutic riding center Topeka going again in June. But yes, we did have to cancel camp. It was just too tight quarters and too many questions.”

2020 passed. Then in March of 2021, a fire happened. Hundreds of acres burned in Dover near the camp. Again, tragedy missed them by a hair.

“Although it burned a hundred acres at the top of the hill, did not cause any structural damage,” she said. “We did lose quite a few hay bails which meant we had to go searching for hay again. But we were very fortunate.”

Now they’re preparing to open camp again this summer, putting a few final touches on things, including hiring people who may be struggling to find work.

“We have been very fortunate on hiring counselors,” Cathy said. “We do need more male counselors. We’ve been pretty fortunate with the females who have stepped forward, and we’re narrowing that list now.”

The camp will have an open house on May 15 for everyone to come and see it. Camp will start the week of May 30.