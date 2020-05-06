Mission Valley’s meal program resumes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Mission Valley school district will start serving meals once again this week. The program had been put on pause after someone who had been in the school building tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Mission Valley school district’s meal program closed up shop to give its custodians enough time to thoroughly clean and sanitize. The Wabaunsee County Health Department also needed to investigate the risk of exposure.

On Tuesday, the district’s superintendent said the health department deemed all the facilities safe.

The food distribution will begin again on Friday. Two days worth of meals will be given out to catch up.