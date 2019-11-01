Missouri, Kansas fish trade results in thousands of new fish

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism welcomed thousands of a new type of fish to local waters this month.

KDWPT posted on its Facebook page that a new fish will be available for local anglers to catch in the near future.

The department traded wiper fish with their colleagues in Missouri for over 5,000 paddlefish.

The fish were stocked in Pomona, Perry, and Tuttle Creek earlier in October.

According to the KDWPT, Pomona was stocked with 1,412 fish, Perry received 1,482 fish, and Tuttle Creek 2,128 Fish.