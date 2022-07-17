JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man has been arrested following a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County.

A Jackson County Deputy attempted to stop a van near Mayetta on Saturday morning at 2:15 a.m. The driver fled the scene and headed north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver and forced the van to come to a stop. The driver, Justin Holloway, 41, of Kansas City was taken into custody.

Holloway was wanted on a Missouri warrant. He was booked on the following charges: