JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man has been arrested following a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County.
A Jackson County Deputy attempted to stop a van near Mayetta on Saturday morning at 2:15 a.m. The driver fled the scene and headed north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.
Deputies used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver and forced the van to come to a stop. The driver, Justin Holloway, 41, of Kansas City was taken into custody.
Holloway was wanted on a Missouri warrant. He was booked on the following charges:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer
- Interference with law enforcement
- Reckless driving
- Driving without a driver’s license and no registration