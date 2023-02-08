ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a pickup for a traffic infraction on Tuesday just after 10 a.m.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and found marijuana and psilocybin mushroom candy bars. (Courtesy: Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office)

The office says the deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana, which led to a vehicle search. The search revealed 182 pounds of marijuana, 49 pounds of THC wax, 1,000 psilocybin mushroom candy bars, 11 pounds of psilocybin mushroom, 550 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes packaged for sale, and 128 pre-packaged four-gram marijuana packages.

The sheriff’s office estimates the street value to be over $500,000.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute certain hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.