RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man is dead following a car crash in Riley County over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man died at 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 while traveling west on I-70 in Riley County. The man’s Ford F-150 truck crossed the center median, driving across the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch where it hit a concrete culvert. The truck went airborne and landed on its front end before overturning.

The driver of the vehicle, Brian J. Butts, 60, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.