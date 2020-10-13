Missouri man pleads guilty to 2018 Topeka carjacking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2018 armed carjacking in Topeka.

Antonio Duane Simpson, 43, of Kansas City, Mo. pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

McAllsiter said Simpson admitted he stopped a man near Southwest 13th Street and Southwest College Avenue in Topeka and demanded his wallet.

In his plea, Simpson said the victim refused to give him his wallet and during a struggle, Simpson shot him, took the victim’s keys and drove away.

McAllister said Simpson left behind a hat and wig he was wearing. A DNA test on the items tied Simpson to the crime. The victim’s Toyota Tacoma was found in Kansas City, Mo. and was destroyed by fire, according to McAllister.

Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2. He could face 15 years in federal prison.