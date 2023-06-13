OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – A federal jury has convicted a Missouri man on one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct following an undercover operation.

Steven E. Spradly, 58, of Kansas City, Missouri traveled from Jackson County, Missouri to Osage County in July 2021 to have sex with who he believed to be a 17-year-old girl he met online, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Spradley was speaking to an Osage County Sheriff’s Office investigator as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who was posing as a minor, according to the press release.

“While child predators have long been a threat, the internet has greatly extended their reach to seek out victims,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “As these criminals scour for opportunities to prey on our young people, I applaud law enforcement officers for their proactive approach to catching these criminals and hopefully put them behind bars before a child falls victim.”

Spradley faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors, according to the press release.