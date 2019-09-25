Mistrial declared in Manhattan infant death

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case of a Manhattan man accused of murdering his former girlfriend’s infant son.

Riley County police got a call in November 2018 that a baby wasn’t breathing. The baby was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, but later died.

D’Khari Lyons, 23, of Manhattan was arrested Nov. 15, 2018 on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a child.

The Riley County Attorney’s Office said a status conference is now scheduled for Oct. 7 where a new trial date will be set.