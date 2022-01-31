TOPEKA (KSNT) – The jury trial for a man accused of shooting a dog in the face was postponed today and continued to Sept. 22.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, a mistrial was previously declared after a juror was in a car accident during a break.

The jury trial was then rescheduled for Jan. 31.

According to Kagay, “this morning, when the case was called to begin the new jury selection process, it became apparent that only 30 potential jurors were present, which was an insufficient amount to begin the jury selection process. The trial was scheduled for three days, and the delay that would have been caused by waiting for the Court to summons additional jurors caused conflicts with the defense calendar. The defense then requested a continuance of the trial, which was granted.”

The trial stems from an incident when Dian Workman’s 18-month-old red setter Lucy was shot in the face by a neighbor, John Stover.

The dog had escaped his own yard and was in the neighbor’s yard where it was under a shed.

The neighbor, John Stover, texted Workman to let her know the dog was on his property. Workman left the house and was on her way when she heard a gunshot.

“I got down, took a little peek, seen he was on one side so I just thought I would shoot on the one side and [the] sound would scare him out of there,” said Stover. “So that’s what I did, but it must’ve moved to the other side.”

Workman took Lucy to the animal hospital where they removed one of her eyes and performed surgery on her face. The whole ordeal cost around $4,000 and Workman said they will have to remove Lucy’s other eye, which would be another $1,000.

Stover originally said he will not pay for the surgery, but in August of 2021 was reconsidering it.

A GoFundMe page for Lucy has raised $2,245 of a $5,200 goal.