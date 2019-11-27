Mizzou students volunteer in Kansas during holiday break

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of University of Missouri students is spending their Thanksgiving break giving back to others.

“Mizzou Alternative Breaks” is a student-run organization that plans service trips during their holiday breaks.

This week, six Mizzou students are volunteering at the Potawatomi Boys and Girls Club in Mayetta.

They’ve been playing with the kids, preparing food, and helping the center in any way that they can.

“As nice as it is to relax, I know personally I want to do it because I think it’s important to reach out to other communities and to understand that we’re not alone,” site leader Meagan Hodges said. “It’s just a good refresher.”

In addition to those six students, almost 100 more from the organization are volunteering in six other states this week.