TOPEKA (KSNT) – Living the Dream is dedicated to living out the legacy and example that the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exuded during his time as an activist.

One of the many ways that they do this is by celebrating with a multitude of events for the MLK Holiday. John Nave, a board member for Living the Dream, came on the KSNT News Morning Show to detail those events, and why they are so important to the celebration of the holiday. Listed below are the details for some of those events.

Thursday, Jan. 12th: Governor’s Annual MLK March and Proclamation Signing

Saturday, Jan. 14th: Scholarship and Community’s Awards Banquet

Sunday, Jan. 15th: MLK Communitywide Worship Service

Monday, Jan. 16th: Dr. King National Holiday and Day of Community Service

Tuesday, Jan. 17th: Day of Community Service

For more information on how you can get involved in these events, watch the interview above and visit Living the Dream’s website by clicking here.