TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a mobile home caught fire.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. near Ripley Park at Southeast 2nd Street & Southeast California Ave.

Fire crews said the man and his dog were able to escape the fire.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire. KSNT News will update this story as we learn more.