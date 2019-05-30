Mobile Workforce Center sent to Linwood for assistance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - The KANSASWORKS Mobile Workforce Center is in Linwood today to provide employment services to those affected by Tuesday's tornado.

Rapid Response Coordinators are currently at Linwood Library to help ensure that residents know about unemployment benefits and other benefits available to them through the KANSASWORKS Workforce Center.

The mobile center is set-up at Linwood Elementary School for part of the day and will be moving to the Linwood Library later in the day.

Tuesday's tornado was reported to be an EF-4, with peak winds of 170mph. Several homes and businesses were damaged as a result.

There were 18 injuries, 3 serious, and no deaths.