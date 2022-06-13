TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Monday morning fire in Central Topeka caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m. on June 13 at 1432 SW Tyler St. firefighters responded to a call of smoke and flames coming from the home. Upon arrival, firefighters began to douse the flames and keep the fire confined to the house of origin. No occupants were found in the home at the time of the fire.

TFD’s Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said the cause was undetermined. No injuries were reported.

The estimated dollar loss was $16,000: $14,000 to structure loss and $2,000 to contents loss. No working fire detectors were located in the home.

