Monsters Masquerade Halloween Party Happening at Wamego’s The Columbian Theatre

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — October’s a spooky time at The Columbian Theatre in Wamego.

The Oztoberfest Murder Mystery continues the first weekend of October.

Guests will enjoy dinner while trying to figure out which zany character is guilty of murder.

Later in the month, the Monsters Masquerade Halloween party is happening on Saturday, Oct. 23 hosted by Ty Woo and Kansas City band, KC Prime.

And, for those of you ready to take the stage, auditions for December’s It’s a Wonderful Life will take place Oct. 12-13 from 7-9 p.m.