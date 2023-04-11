LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man was critically injured after being hit by a car in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) reports via social media that a moped driver was hit by a car just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the intersection of West 23rd St. and Alabama St. The moped driver was taken to a local trauma center with critical injuries.

The LPD said the driver is believed to have been wearing a helmet but it may have been thrown off following the impact with the vehicle. No other injuries were reported in connection to this incident. All those directly involved in the crash are cooperating with police.

