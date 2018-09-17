Local News

Moran, Roberts want review of Kavanaugh allegations

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 06:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 06:24 PM CDT

TOPEKA, KAN (AP) - Kansas' Republican U.S. senators are backing plans to examine sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Pat Roberts released a statement Monday saying he agreed with the plan to investigate the allegation. He also said he thinks Democrats have made the nomination process partisan, which he called unfortunate.

Professor Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school 30 years ago. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Roberts say neither Kavanaugh nor Ford have been treated appropriately by the Democrats.

Sen. Jerry Moran said people who come forward with allegations of abuse or misconduct deserve to be heard. He said he appreciates that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley plans to hear directly from Kavanaugh and Ford.

