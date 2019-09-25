More arrests could be made in Simmons murder trial, district attorney says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Wednesday that there may be more arrests in the murder trial of Dwane Simmons.

“Based on the preliminary hearing, it’s clear that there are other people in the vehicle,” Kagay said on the KSNT News morning show. “But the question is, how can I prove who was in the vehicle?”

Kagay said he told the families he and law enforcement are not going to stop their investigations until everyone who had a hand in the crime is held accountable.

National Suicide Prevention Month was also discussed Wednesday morning. Kagay said his office handles involuntary commitments. He said that can be something that can save a life. Some specific criteria involved in the commitment is the person has to have a mental illness and has to be a threat to themselves or others.