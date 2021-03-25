More county control for future emergencies

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering changes in the state’s emergency laws and limits on the governor’s power during pandemics and other emergencies. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has signed legislation rewriting Kansas laws for managing the coronavirus pandemic and future emergencies even though she believes it could hinder disaster response efforts.

The measure Kelly signed Wednesday extends the state of emergency for the pandemic until May 28 instead of letting it expire March 31.

Kelly cited the extension in announcing her action.

The measure also leaves counties in charge of mask mandates and other restrictions.

But, the Sedgwick County Commission ended its remaining COVID-19 restrictions and said the measure signed by Kelly makes it more likely it would lose lawsuits over such restrictions.