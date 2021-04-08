More details released, Suellentrop blood alcohol twice legal limit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new report shows that Gene Suellentrop’s blood had an alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal limit when he was found driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

It also refers to him being confused, going 90mph and calling the cop names.

Callers initially reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 starting near Wanamaker Road and minutes later on I-70 around 12:45 a.m. March 16.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the driver of the SUV as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop.

Suellentrop is a 68-year-old business owner who served in the Kansas House for seven years before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

He won re-election last year, and fellow GOP senators chose him as the chamber’s No. 2 leader in December.

The report states that an officer observed Sullentrop operating the vehicle while:



Almost striking a vehicle

Weaving within a lane

Swerving

Drifting

Speeding, 90 in a 65

Slow speed

Stopping problems

Accelerating and decelerating for no apparent reason

Driving into opposing traffic

Slow or failure to respond to officer’s signals

Pursuit

Appeared to be impaired

The report also states that officers observed the following behavior after pulling Sullentrop over:

