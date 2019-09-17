More General Admission seating ahead for 2020 NHRA races

New GA seating will be added to east side of the dragstrip

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The staff at Heartland Motorsports Park have decided to expand their General Admission seating at the track south of Topeka.

In a statement released Tuesday, track management says a considerable amount of people buy General Admission tickets. The dragstrip’s west side grandstand has always been General Admission, which has the benefit of being the closest seating location to race cars on the track.

Many fans sit on the west side for the view as well as the sound and feel of the dragsters and funny cars. HMS officials said the only thing missing on the west side of the property is the race team pit areas that are located on the other side of the track.

A change for the 2020 Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, June 12 -14, is that General Admission seating will now be on both sides of the race track. The large pit side reserved grandstand sections 6-10 on the East side of the track will now be General Admission seating as well.

With every ticket at the NHRA National Event being a pit pass, fans can venture over to the race team pit areas and watch crew members tune their cars before and in between each run. Now General Admission seats are available near the race team pit areas and main food court.

“We’ve listened to fans wanting greater access and discounts to General Admission tickets over the years. The facility and fans are fortunate to have a great outlet through Menards stores. Now we are making General Admission tickets even more valuable by adding GA seating on the both sides of the track and near the pits. We want fans to have the best possible experience when they come out to see their NHRA heroes race throughout the mid-June weekend,” said Chris Payne, owner of Heartland.

For fans who prefer reserved seating, the Blaine Johnson section on the East side of the tower will continue to be reserved seating.

