More former staff arrested in Cloud County Jail investigation

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – Another former employee has been arrested Friday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the agency is looking for another staff member from the Cloud County Jail.

Nicholas Clanin, 33, of Concordia, was arrested at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, in Belleville, according to the KBI. Clanin was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, and destroying a written instrument.

The KBI is also now looking Alexandra Wilcox, 22, of Shawnee, Okla. for misdemeanor theft in the case. Wilcox was a corrections officer at the jail.

Clanin, a former Cloud County Jail lieutenant was booked into the Republic County Jail. On July 29, a former Kansas jail administrator and her mother were arrested and face multiple charges in the same investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.