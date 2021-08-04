More jobs could come to Topeka with city & county’s $491,900 plan to incentivize companies’ growth

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local economic development group plans to use hundreds of thousands of tax dollars to bring more jobs to Topeka with the city and county’s blessing Wednesday evening.

Shawnee County Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays, Topeka Mayor De La Isla and Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla, and city council members Hannah Naeger and Mike Lesser all voted on approving the four incentive projects proposed by the Joint Economic Development Organization. JEDO is a partnership between the City of Topeka and Shawnee County, which has come up with four different projects intended to bring jobs to the area.

The four plans are incentives to get existing companies to grow in Shawnee Count,y according to JEDO documents. They use tax money to pay companies over five years for every employee they hire, or to invest in construction and equipment. For some of the projects, companies can also get funding for training new employees. The plans are as follows:

Project Helix – $119,000 in funding for a business in the agricultural innovation industry. This project brings up to 20 new jobs over the next five years, and the company could get $4,950 per job they bring to the area. This passed unanimously in the meeting with all seven votes.

Project Julia – $98,900 in funding for a business in the manufacturing industry. This project brings five new jobs over the next five years. The company could get $6,500 per job they bring, and $1,000 for up to 60 new employees they train. This passed unanimously in the meeting with all seven votes.

Project Platinum – $60,000 in funding for a business in the manufacturing industry. This is an amendment to a previously approved investment in a local company. The money would go towards building improvements and investing in machinery and equipment. This passed unanimously in the meeting with all seven votes.

Project Warrior – $214,000 in funding for a business in the manufacturing industry. The company would get $4,500 per job they bring on for up to 35 jobs, and $1,000 for each employee’s training. This passed unanimously in the meeting with all seven votes.

Collectively, the plans offer a total of $491,900 in incentives for businesses to bring jobs to the area.