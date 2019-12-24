More lights in 2020: Topeka Zoo adds light show for next holiday season

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — Friends of Topeka Zoo announced Tuesday a brand new light show will be debuting during the holidays in 2020 at the zoo.

It’s called Zoo Lights and is expected to launch on November 27, 2020.

The zoo said the lights will immerse guests into a merry and magical atmosphere.

For 28 nights, the Topeka Zoo will be lit with thousands of lights for people to check out.

“This time of year highlights some of the best traits of humanity, such as kindness, compassion and generosity,” Friends of Topeka Zoo Executive Director Jared Bednar said. “Our community already has such an established and festive spirit, and we are hoping to provide a new tradition to share with our neighbors, families, and friends.”

All proceeds will benefit Friends of Topeka Zoo, a non-profit organization that supports the zoo through guest experiences, animal care, conservation efforts, and educational programs and camps.

More details will come in the next year.