TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka joined the KSNT 27 News Morning show to speak about the upcoming opportunities for teens and families in the community this summer.

On top of numerous summer camps kiddos can sign up for, there is also something that has been specifically formatted for teens. It’s been dubbed the “Teen Center” and is geared towards middle and high school students in the area.

All people have to do is pay an annual fee of $20, which allows parents to drop off and pick up their kids any time during club hours. This price includes meals, field trips, program costs and more.

The “Teen Center” also provides opportunities for adolescents to receive academic tutoring, workforce development, volunteer time and more.

The club membership also gives you access to resources for the entire family, rather than just helping you out with your kids.

One of those resources is “Conversation Starters” that are sent out as a part of their monthly newsletter. These include “out-of-the-box” questions that are meant to spark stimulating and fun conversations within your family that are engaging for everyone!

If you're interested in signing up your family for a summer program, or the club membership, you can click here. Or, if you'd like to hear the full interview from the morning show, you can watch the video above.