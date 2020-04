TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was sent to the hospital and a large power outage was being reported in southwest Topeka Thursday evening.

Around 1,400 people were without power just before 6 p.m., according to Evergy.

Evergy Outage map as of 5:50 p.m.

The estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m.

Topeka police said one person was hurt, but didn’t say how exactly the person got hurt.

