More than 100,000 in tax dollars going toward Stormont Vail Events Center renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday approved an additional $106,590 in contingency funding to be used toward further renovations of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The center has been undergoing construction since May of 2020. The county decided to add the additional renovations now because they were budgeting for enough funding.

“We wanted to save money at the time,” said Shawnee County Counselor Jim Crowl. “Now that we have gotten this far into the project, and we’re comfortable where we’re at budget-wise, we knew that it would look a lot better to the public walking up to the facility.”

The additional dollars will go toward replacing the curbs, insulating Domer Arena, combining the Landon Entryway with the rest of the facility, and other safety projects.

There could be an additional $600,000 in renovations following this to replace the chiller, according to Crowl. However, before that can be done, it must be approved by commissioners.