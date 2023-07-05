MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department (MFD) responded to reports of a house fire on Wednesday.

At 4:18 a.m., the MFD was dispatched to 1121 Claflin Road on reports of a structure fire. On arrival, crews found a single-story residence with smoke coming from the roof.

When crews entered the structure, they found a fire in the attic and were able to extinguish it within 10 minutes, according to MFD. Because of the location of the fire, crews checked extensively for further fires.

There were four people in the home when the fire started, according to the MFD. All residents were able to leave the structure before MFD arrived.

The total estimated loss was $10,000 to the contents and $45,000 to the structure. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to MFD.