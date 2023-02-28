City of Topeka crews work to fill in potholes in 2023. (Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City crews have been hard at work maintaining roads throughout the Capital City this year.

The City of Topeka announced on social media that more than 6,000 potholes have been repaired so far in 2023. A team of five city work crews are currently working to repair potholes this week as well as numerous new potholes have appeared because of changes in the weather and rain.

Deputy Director of Public Works Tony Trower told KSNT 27 News last year that the city usually sees more potholes pop up in the spring due to moisture seeping into cracks in the road. The water expands overnight as temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

You can report potholes that you see through the “SeeClickFix Topeka” app or by calling 785-368-3111.