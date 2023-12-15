TOPEKA (KSNT) — More than one million Kansans are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

This holiday season will have 2.2% more people travel for this holiday season than last year, according to AAA. The company predicts more than 115 million people nationwide, and more than one million Kansans will be traveling more than 50 miles from home for Christmas and New Year’s.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023, Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel said. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with lived ones and experience new places.

Photo Courtesy/ AAA

AAA anticipates 90% of travelers to be traveling by car and almost 7% to travel to their destination by plane. Air travel in the Sunflower State is expected to increase by 6.1% from last year, because average ticket prices are lower than last year.

Gas prices are continuing to drop as we ring in the end of the year. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas was $3.09. The current average is $2.75. To check the average price of gas in your county, click here.

During the 10-day holiday, the most congested days on the road are expected to be Saturday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 28, according to AAA. A chart of the best, and worst travel times by day is below: