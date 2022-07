MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – As of 12:30 p.m., multiple roads were closed in Morris County due to water and mud over the road, on Saturday.

There is a large sinkhole on G Avenue between 1200 and 1300 Road requiring the road to remain closed. The following roads are also closed:

500 D-FF

F 500-600

400 D-F

300 D-F

800 D-G

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to look for other routes and drive safely.