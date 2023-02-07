TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka United is celebrating the success and continuation of its Mosaic Partner Pairs programs third year with applications opening up once again.

The Mosaic Partner Pairs’ concept is described on their website best, saying:

…by building deep and lasting ​individual relationships between people who may not look alike, or worship alike, or otherwise relate to family and community in the same way is essential to building access to the full range of community health and equity.

During the interview, City Councilwoman for District 1 Karen Hiller and Manufacturing Plant Engineer Erica Garcia Babb spoke to the importance of the program and what it has done for people in Topeka.

Anyone who wants to sign up can do so by clicking here. Applications close Feb. 28.