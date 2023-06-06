The Walmart Distribution Center in Topeka took the top spot as the highest appraised property in the county.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Property values in Shawnee County have steadily been increasing since 2018. In 2023, approximately 91% of properties in Shawnee County saw increases in appraised values, according to the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office (SCAO).

Each year county appraisers work to provide accurate values for around 76,500 properties in Shawnee County, everything from homes to commercial properties and government facilities.

Most valuable properties

Stormont Vail is regularly among the highest appraised properties in Shawnee County.

In 2022, the total Shawnee County real estate value combined to $17.4 billion, almost a $5 billion increase since 2019. In total, $24.8 million in new construction developments were added to the local market this year, according to the 2023 Change of Value Notice Overview from the SCAO.

In 2023, the most expensive property in Shawnee County went to the Walmart Distribution Center southwest of Forbes Field with a total appraised value of $202,375,340. The next highest-valued property went to Washburn University with a total appraised value of $169,436,280. The Kansas State Capitol was appraised at $118,335,930, almost an $18 million increase from the prior year, according to the SCAO.

Highest-appraised properties in Shawnee County