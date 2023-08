(Stacker) – A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

#50. Ellsworth County

– Rural area: 99.8% (715 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 716 square miles

— #66 largest county in state, #1,268 nationwide

– Population density: 8.6 people / square mile (6,176 residents)

— #53 lowest density county in state, #521 nationwide

#49. Marshall County

– Rural area: 99.8% (899 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 900 square miles

— #23 largest county in state, #854 nationwide

– Population density: 10.8 people / square mile (9,713 residents)

— #56 lowest density county in state, #600 nationwide

#48. Norton County

– Rural area: 99.9% (877 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 878 square miles

— #37 largest county in state, #915 nationwide

– Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (5,416 residents)

— #39 lowest density county in state, #419 nationwide

#47. Greenwood County

– Rural area: 99.9% (1,142 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.1% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,143 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #542 nationwide

– Population density: 5.3 people / square mile (6,010 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #379 nationwide

#46. Marion County

– Rural area: 99.9% (943 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.1% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 944 square miles

— #20 largest county in state, #751 nationwide

– Population density: 12.6 people / square mile (11,865 residents)

— #59 lowest density county in state, #660 nationwide

#45. Jefferson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (532 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 533 square miles

— #96 largest county in state, #1,958 nationwide

– Population density: 35.6 people / square mile (18,974 residents)

— #87 lowest density county in state, #1,354 nationwide

#44. Linn County

– Rural area: 100.0% (594 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 594 square miles

— #83 largest county in state, #1,646 nationwide

– Population density: 16.3 people / square mile (9,687 residents)

— #67 lowest density county in state, #777 nationwide

#43. Wabaunsee County

– Rural area: 100.0% (794 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 794 square miles

— #46 largest county in state, #1,079 nationwide

– Population density: 8.7 people / square mile (6,877 residents)

— #54 lowest density county in state, #522 nationwide

#42. Ottawa County

– Rural area: 100.0% (721 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 721 square miles

— #57 largest county in state, #1,242 nationwide

– Population density: 8.0 people / square mile (5,776 residents)

— #50 lowest density county in state, #494 nationwide

#41. Morris County

– Rural area: 100.0% (695 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 695 square miles

— #70 largest county in state, #1,340 nationwide

– Population density: 8.0 people / square mile (5,551 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #492 nationwide

#40. Gray County

– Rural area: 100.0% (869 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 869 square miles

— #39 largest county in state, #942 nationwide

– Population density: 6.9 people / square mile (6,020 residents)

— #45 lowest density county in state, #451 nationwide

#39. Haskell County

– Rural area: 100.0% (578 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 578 square miles

— #87 largest county in state, #1,711 nationwide

– Population density: 6.9 people / square mile (3,990 residents)

— #44 lowest density county in state, #448 nationwide

#38. Harper County

– Rural area: 100.0% (801 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 801 square miles

— #45 largest county in state, #1,060 nationwide

– Population density: 6.9 people / square mile (5,506 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #447 nationwide

#37. Republic County

– Rural area: 100.0% (717 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 717 square miles

— #65 largest county in state, #1,258 nationwide

– Population density: 6.4 people / square mile (4,607 residents)

— #41 lowest density county in state, #432 nationwide

#36. Woodson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (498 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 498 square miles

— #98 largest county in state, #2,092 nationwide

– Population density: 6.3 people / square mile (3,117 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #424 nationwide

#35. Washington County

– Rural area: 100.0% (895 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 895 square miles

— #30 largest county in state, #875 nationwide

– Population density: 6.1 people / square mile (5,474 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #415 nationwide

#34. Rooks County

– Rural area: 100.0% (891 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 891 square miles

— #33 largest county in state, #889 nationwide

– Population density: 5.6 people / square mile (4,985 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #392 nationwide

#33. Stafford County

– Rural area: 100.0% (792 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 792 square miles

— #47 largest county in state, #1,083 nationwide

– Population density: 5.2 people / square mile (4,125 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #376 nationwide

#32. Chautauqua County

– Rural area: 100.0% (639 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 639 square miles

— #78 largest county in state, #1,490 nationwide

– Population density: 5.1 people / square mile (3,280 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #373 nationwide

#31. Edwards County

– Rural area: 100.0% (622 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 622 square miles

— #81 largest county in state, #1,553 nationwide

– Population density: 4.5 people / square mile (2,822 residents)

— #31 lowest density county in state, #348 nationwide

#30. Kearny County

– Rural area: 100.0% (871 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 871 square miles

— #38 largest county in state, #937 nationwide

– Population density: 4.4 people / square mile (3,863 residents)

— #30 lowest density county in state, #345 nationwide

#29. Meade County

– Rural area: 100.0% (978 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 978 square miles

— #18 largest county in state, #707 nationwide

– Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (4,120 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #328 nationwide

#28. Lincoln County

– Rural area: 100.0% (719 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 719 square miles

— #59 largest county in state, #1,248 nationwide

– Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (3,013 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #324 nationwide

#27. Rush County

– Rural area: 100.0% (718 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 718 square miles

— #61 largest county in state, #1,253 nationwide

– Population density: 4.1 people / square mile (2,953 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #318 nationwide

#26. Smith County

– Rural area: 100.0% (895 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 895 square miles

— #28 largest county in state, #873 nationwide

– Population density: 4.0 people / square mile (3,594 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #312 nationwide

#25. Barber County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,134 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,134 square miles

— #6 largest county in state, #551 nationwide

– Population density: 4.0 people / square mile (4,493 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #307 nationwide

#24. Osborne County

– Rural area: 100.0% (893 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 893 square miles

— #32 largest county in state, #882 nationwide

– Population density: 3.9 people / square mile (3,494 residents)

— #24 lowest density county in state, #304 nationwide

#23. Elk County

– Rural area: 100.0% (644 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 644 square miles

— #75 largest county in state, #1,476 nationwide

– Population density: 3.9 people / square mile (2,502 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #300 nationwide

#22. Morton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (730 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 730 square miles

— #53 largest county in state, #1,216 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (2,656 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #282 nationwide

#21. Kiowa County

– Rural area: 100.0% (723 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 723 square miles

— #56 largest county in state, #1,233 nationwide

– Population density: 3.4 people / square mile (2,483 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #268 nationwide

#20. Chase County

– Rural area: 100.0% (773 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 773 square miles

— #50 largest county in state, #1,123 nationwide

– Population density: 3.4 people / square mile (2,604 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #264 nationwide

#19. Decatur County

– Rural area: 100.0% (894 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 894 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #879 nationwide

– Population density: 3.2 people / square mile (2,826 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #250 nationwide

#18. Trego County

– Rural area: 100.0% (889 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 889 square miles

— #34 largest county in state, #892 nationwide

– Population density: 3.2 people / square mile (2,802 residents)

— #18 lowest density county in state, #249 nationwide

#17. Jewell County

– Rural area: 100.0% (910 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 910 square miles

— #22 largest county in state, #823 nationwide

– Population density: 3.1 people / square mile (2,854 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #248 nationwide

#16. Stanton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (680 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 680 square miles

— #71 largest county in state, #1,380 nationwide

– Population density: 3.0 people / square mile (2,030 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #235 nationwide

#15. Wichita County

– Rural area: 100.0% (719 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 719 square miles

— #60 largest county in state, #1,250 nationwide

– Population density: 2.9 people / square mile (2,112 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #231 nationwide

#14. Sheridan County

– Rural area: 100.0% (896 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 896 square miles

— #27 largest county in state, #871 nationwide

– Population density: 2.8 people / square mile (2,515 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #222 nationwide

#13. Graham County

– Rural area: 100.0% (899 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 899 square miles

— #25 largest county in state, #862 nationwide

– Population density: 2.7 people / square mile (2,464 residents)

— #13 lowest density county in state, #220 nationwide

#12. Ness County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,075 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,075 square miles

— #9 largest county in state, #594 nationwide

– Population density: 2.6 people / square mile (2,838 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #210 nationwide

#11. Logan County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,073 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,073 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #599 nationwide

– Population density: 2.6 people / square mile (2,789 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #205 nationwide

#10. Cheyenne County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,020 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,020 square miles

— #15 largest county in state, #651 nationwide

– Population density: 2.6 people / square mile (2,639 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #203 nationwide

#9. Hamilton County

– Rural area: 100.0% (997 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 997 square miles

— #17 largest county in state, #686 nationwide

– Population density: 2.6 people / square mile (2,552 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #201 nationwide

#8. Gove County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,072 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,072 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #600 nationwide

– Population density: 2.5 people / square mile (2,650 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #192 nationwide

#7. Rawlins County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,069 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,069 square miles

— #13 largest county in state, #602 nationwide

– Population density: 2.3 people / square mile (2,490 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #182 nationwide

#6. Comanche County

– Rural area: 100.0% (788 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 788 square miles

— #48 largest county in state, #1,093 nationwide

– Population density: 2.2 people / square mile (1,759 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #176 nationwide

#5. Hodgeman County

– Rural area: 100.0% (860 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 860 square miles

— #41 largest county in state, #966 nationwide

– Population density: 2.2 people / square mile (1,872 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #173 nationwide

#4. Lane County

– Rural area: 100.0% (717 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 717 square miles

— #63 largest county in state, #1,256 nationwide

– Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (1,523 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #164 nationwide

#3. Clark County

– Rural area: 100.0% (975 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 975 square miles

— #19 largest county in state, #714 nationwide

– Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (2,006 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #161 nationwide

#2. Wallace County

– Rural area: 100.0% (914 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 914 square miles

— #21 largest county in state, #811 nationwide

– Population density: 1.7 people / square mile (1,583 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #130 nationwide

#1. Greeley County

– Rural area: 100.0% (778 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 778 square miles

— #49 largest county in state, #1,111 nationwide

– Population density: 1.5 people / square mile (1,156 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #108 nationwide