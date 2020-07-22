Mother and baby escape car, one man dead after Jackson County crash, deputies say

SOLDIER, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson County sheriff’s officers arrived on the scene of a reported injury accident Wednesday morning to find one man dead and a mother and child who escaped, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived to the 25000 block of K-62 Highway south of Soldier around 2:15 a.m. to find a Nissan Maxima rolled over on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

A woman and baby in the car escaped the crash. Authorities pronounced the man in the car dead on scene.

They are not releasing the identity of the man at this time.