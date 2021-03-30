Mother awaiting coroner’s report after ex-partner charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter

On Jan. 5, officers were sent to 3501 SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the girl dead.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The mother of late Aurora Exon, whose father was charged Tuesday with her murder, spoke to KSNT News about her baby girl.

Seonaid Nichols said she tried to see her daughter Aurora as much as she could with her visitation rights and saw her last on December 26, just days before she passed. She told us about her happy spirit and how they loved to play together. Nichols said her daughter loved to put on Nichols’ boyfriend’s big work boots on her little feet.

At two and a half years of age, her life was cut short too soon. Her mother is still unclear why she passed away, as her ex-partner, Jeffrey Exon, had full custody of their two kids. She was also unaware of his arrest until our communication with her.

Nichols said she is still waiting for a coroner’s report with more details on the death of her daughter. She said Exon told her her daughter was having bowel problems, but never indicated any major issues with her health.

Prosecutors charged Exon, 45, of Topeka, Tuesday for killing his 2-year-old girl.

On Jan. 5, officers were sent to 3501 SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the girl dead.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said when first responders arrived, it appeared Aurora had been dead for several days. Kagay said he received the autopsy report last week.