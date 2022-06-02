WAMEGO (KSNT) – A mother is dead following a car crash near Wamego according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday.

A crash log released by the KHP indicates that at 10:45 a.m. on June 2 on the Military Trail Road about a half-mile east of Railway Road a Toyota Avalon was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it left the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyra A. Anderson, 28, of Saint George, was killed in the crash. Her two children, boys aged one and three, who were also in the car at the time, survived. However, the one-year-old was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both children were in child seats and Anderson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.