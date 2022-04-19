TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas man who committed a murder in February of 2021 has now been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison.

Following the sentencing, 27 News met with the wife of Shakeita Young – who’s also the mother of Kajun Brock. Police found Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in May of last year. Brock would later plead guilty to the 2nd degree murder. Now, almost a year later, the sentencing will put Brock away for over 50 years.

Following the sentencing, Melissa Reser-Young feels like she’s lost another life. Wife to Shakeita and mother to Kajun, she says both were loved dearly by friends and family. She has some advice for those living with a loved one that’s dealing with mental health issues.

“If you see things if you hear things if you take notice that there are some changes within somebody, don’t stop don’t react don’t act don’t go along with it to make it and to hide it – address it, and be there – be the person they need to be,” Reser-Young said.

Following the death of her wife and sentencing of her child, Melissa is taking it one day at a time – getting used to everyday living and important life events without either by her side.