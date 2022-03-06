TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local mother is relieved after the man that injured her son in a drive by shooting is arrested.

On Feb 2 2021, over 80 shots were fired into a home in east Topeka. Then 15-month-old Malik Kerley was shot. A year later, Wichita police have arrested the man who they say was involved in the drive-by shooting.

The mother of Malik, Makayla Kerley, says the injuries to Malik kept him in the hospital for six days. She says she’s incredibly glad this senseless shooting has caught up with the perpetrator.

“I didn’t realize that they could have that much hatred for somebody, I didn’t even know them,” Kerley said.

The Topeka mother says both her and Malik are doing well. They’re waiting for more updates to come regarding the trial.