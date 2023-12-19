TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) announced it is having issues with title transactions and scanning for title transactions statewide.

On Dec. 19, KDOR sent an email alert to government agencies that Motor Vehicle Registration Solution (MOVRS) transactions may be having problems.

“If your office chooses to move forward with title transactions at this time, please be aware that many, if not most of them, will result in a commit issue and will have to be worked through that process or deleted and reprocessed when MOVRS is working better,” the KDOR email alert said.

Pottawatomie County Treasurer Lisa Wright said they started experiencing problems on Monday and decided to cease motor vehicle transactions until the issue is resolved.

