TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging motorists to find an alternate route after a motorcycle accident in the 2000 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m.

EMS, Topeka Fire Department and the Topeka Police Department all responded. A KSNT News reporter on the scene reported the driver was sitting up and talking to officers.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.