TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A motorcycle accident on North 75northbound just north of Lower Silver Lake Road will not cause a problem for motorists.

The highway will be down to one lane as rescue crews tend to the motorcyclist.

Shawnee County Dispatch reported traffic is moving along fine with little disruption after the motorcycle ended up in the median. It’s not sure what caused the motorcycle to go into the median.

Emergency crews are on scene.