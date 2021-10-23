Motorcycle chase crossing into Kansas ends with man arrested

Dylan Reid Aubey, the man accused of leading authorities on a motorcycle chase through Nebraska and Kansas. (Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Texas man was taken into custody Friday following a two-state pursuit that ended in Jackson County.

Deputies arrested Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of New Braunsfels, Texas, around 4:20 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it first got involved in a chase between Aubey and Nebraska authorities around 3:45 p.m. Law enforcement followed Aubey’s motorcycle through Richardson County in Nebraska.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation police both got involved as the chase moved through Brown County in Kansas. When it continued into Jackson County, authorities said they lost sight of Aubey.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies later spotted Aubey and his motorcycle near 198th and P. Road, where they arrested him.