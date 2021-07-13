Motorcycle crash closes part of 21st Street overnight

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police closed part of 21st Street in Topeka after an overnight motorcycle crash Tuesday, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Officers arrived at southwest 21st and Stone Avenue just after midnight Tuesday. They found one person crashed on their motorcycle, according to officers on scecne. Emergency crews determined their injuries as non-life threatening and are sending them to the hospital. There are no other vehicles involved.

Police have both lanes of southwest 21st Street closed from Gage Avenue to Stone Avenue, according to Topeka Police Watch Commander. Officers on scene expect the closure to last until about 1:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.